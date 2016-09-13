stoner metal / sludge metal / doom metal
 High On Fire

  • Vídeo animado de High On Fire para "The Black Plot"

    Publicado hace 2 días por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Vídeo animado de High On Fire para "The Black Plot"
    High On Fire han publicado un fantástico vídeo animado para "The Black Plot", tema incluido en su último trabajo, "Luminiferous", que fue publicado el pasado junio de 2015.

COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Gojira - Magma