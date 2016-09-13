melodic death metal / alternative metal / heavy metal / melodic metal
 In Flames

  • Nuevo vídeo de In Flames: "The End"

    Publicado hace 2 horas
    0 Comentarios
    Nuevo vídeo de In Flames: "The End"
    In Flames han hecho público el vídeo oficial para "The End", tema que estará incluido en su nuevo trabajo, "Battles", que tiene prevista su salida para el próximo 11 de noviembre.

