Nuevo vídeo de In Flames: "The End"

In Flames han hecho público el vídeo oficial para "The End", tema que estará incluido en su nuevo trabajo, "Battles", que tiene prevista su salida para el próximo 11 de noviembre.
DISCOGRAFÍA
-In Flames
0 votos
Battles
62In Flames
18 votos
Siren Charms
61In Flames
22 votos
Sounds Of A Playground F...
88In Flames
7 votos
A Sense Of Purpose
82In Flames
58 votos
Come Clarity
79In Flames
54 votos
Soundtrack To Your Escape
73In Flames
16 votos
Trigger
87In Flames
5 votos
Reroute To Remain
91In Flames
6 votos
Clayman
84In Flames
3 votos
Colony
98In Flames
3 votos
Whoracle
83In Flames
2 votos
The Jester Race
74In Flames
2 votos
Lunar Strain