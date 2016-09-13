  • Vídeo de The Devil Wears Prada: "To The Key Of Evergreen"

    Publicado hace 3 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Vídeo de The Devil Wears Prada: "To The Key Of Evergreen"
    The Devil Wears Prada publicarán el próximo 7 de octubre su sexto álbum de estudio al que titularán "Transit Blues". Como adelanto, la banda ha publicado el vídeo oficial de "To The Key Of Evergreen", tema incluido en el disco.

