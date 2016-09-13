The Devil Wears Prada publicarán el próximo 7 de octubre su sexto álbum de estudio al que titularán "Transit Blues". Como adelanto, la banda ha publicado el vídeo oficial de "To The Key Of Evergreen", tema incluido en el disco.
Vídeo de The Devil Wears Prada: "To The Key Of Evergreen"
DISCOGRAFÍA
60The Devil Wears Prada
1 voto
Space
75The Devil Wears Prada
1 voto
8:18
85The Devil Wears Prada
10 votos
Dead Throne
80The Devil Wears Prada
1 voto
With Roots Above And Bra...
72The Devil Wears Prada
7 votos
Plagues
-The Devil Wears Prada
0 votos
Dear Love: A Beautiful D...