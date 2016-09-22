alternative metal / nu metal / acoustic / drum and bass / dubstep / funk metal
 Korn

  • Nuevo adelanto de Korn "A Different World"

    Publicado hace 3 minutos por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Korn han estrenado el audio de "A Different World", nuevo adelanto extraído de su próximo disco, "The Serenity of Suffering", que tiene prevista su publicación el próximo 21 de octubre a través de Roadrunner Records. El tema incluye la colaboración de Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour);

