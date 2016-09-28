Steel Panther y Cheap Trick se unen en el vídeo de 'She's Tight'

heavy metal / glam metal
    Steel Panther la banda paródica de hair metal, ha publicado el vídeo de 'She's Tight', una versión 'explícita' del tema de Cheap Trick, que formará parte de su próximo disco. Éste llevará por título "Lower The Bar" y se publicará el próximo 24 de febrero. En el vídeo aparecen como invitados el propio Robin Zander, vocalista de Cheap Trick, Tony Palermo de Papa Roach, la modelo Bobbie Brown y hasta Paris Michael Katherine Jackson, hija del fallecido rey del pop.

