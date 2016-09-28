alternative rock / pop punk / power pop / rock / pop / hip hop
 Panic! At the Disco

  • Panic! At The Disco actuarán el 1 de noviembre en Madrid

    Publicado hace 1 hora por RockZone
    0 Comentarios
    Panic! At The Disco actuarán el 1 de noviembre en La Riviera de Madrid. El grupo liderado por Brendon Urie presentará su último disco "Death Of A Bachelor", que fue nº1 en Estados Unidos a su salida el pasado enero. Las entradas ya pueden adquirirse en la red Ticktackticket.

