Panic! At The Disco actuarán el 1 de noviembre en La Riviera de Madrid. El grupo liderado por Brendon Urie presentará su último disco "Death Of A Bachelor", que fue nº1 en Estados Unidos a su salida el pasado enero. Las entradas ya pueden adquirirse en la red Ticktackticket.
-
Panic! At The Disco actuarán el 1 de noviembre en Madrid
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Panic! At the Disco
0 votos
Death of a Bachelor
-
-Panic! At the Disco
0 votos
Too Weird to Live, Too R...
-
-Panic! At the Disco
0 votos
Vices & Virtues
-
56Panic! At the Disco
16 votos
Pretty.Odd.
-
-Panic! At the Disco
0 votos
A Fever You Can't Sweat Out