alternative metal / nu metal / acoustic / drum and bass / dubstep / funk metal
 Korn

  • Korn publica el vídeo para "A Different World"

    Publicado hace 1 hora por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Korn publica el vídeo para "A Different World"
    Korn han publicado a través de IMDb el vídeo oficial para "A Different World", nuevo single extraído de su próximo álbum, "The Serenity of Suffering", que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 21 de octubre vía Roadrunner Records.

COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad
Gira Panic! At The Disco

DISCOGRAFÍA

Turnover
Gojira - Magma