Hoy se ha puesto a la venta "The Violent Sleep of Reason", octavo álbum de los suecos Meshuggah. Con motivo del lanzamiento la banda ha publicado el vídeo oficial para "Clockworks", tema incluido en el álbum.
Vídeo de Meshuggah: "Clockworks"
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Meshuggah
0 votos
The Violent Sleep of Reason
75Meshuggah
1 voto
The Ophidian Trek
85Meshuggah
21 votos
Koloss
98Meshuggah
5 votos
obZen
87Meshuggah
29 votos
Catch Thirty-Three
82Meshuggah
25 votos
I
96Meshuggah
6 votos
Nothing
99Meshuggah
2 votos
Caosphere
92Meshuggah
2 votos
Destroy Erase Improve
80Meshuggah
1 voto
Contradictions Collapse