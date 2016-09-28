thrash metal / progressive metal / avant-garde metal / extreme metal / experimental / groove metal
 Meshuggah

  • Vídeo de Meshuggah: "Clockworks"

    Hoy se ha puesto a la venta "The Violent Sleep of Reason", octavo álbum de los suecos Meshuggah. Con motivo del lanzamiento la banda ha publicado el vídeo oficial para "Clockworks", tema incluido en el álbum.

