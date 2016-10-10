alternative metal / nu metal / acoustic / drum and bass / dubstep / funk metal
 Korn

  • Nuevo adelanto de Korn: "Take Me"

    Publicado hace 55 minutos
    Nuevo adelanto de Korn: "Take Me"
    Korn han hecho público el audio de "Take Me", nuevo adelanto extraído de su próximo álbum, "The Serenity Of Suffering", que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 21 de octubre a través de Roadrunner Records.

