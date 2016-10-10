Los británicos As Lions han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Aftermath", tema que da nombre a su EP de debut que se pone a la venta hoy mismo. El EP ha sido producido por David Bendeth (Of Mice & Men, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon) y Kane Churko (Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed, In This Moment).
Vídeo de As Lions: "Aftermath"
Aftermath