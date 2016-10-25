Nuevo vídeo de Korn: "Take Me"

alternative metal / nu metal / acoustic / drum and bass / dubstep / funk metal
 Korn

    Korn han hecho público el vídeo oficial para "Take Me", tema incluido en su nuevo álbum, "The Serenity Of Suffering", a la venta desde el pasado viernes a través de Roadrunner Records.

