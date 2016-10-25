  • The Menzingers publican 'Bad Catholics' como avance de su nuevo álbum

    The Menzingers han publicado 'Bad Catholics' como avance de su nuevo álbum. Éste llegará el 3 de febrero y llevará por título "After The Party".

