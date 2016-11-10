hard rock / heavy metal / blues rock
 Aerosmith

    El Rock Fest BCN 2017 anuncia nuevas confirmaciones
    Además del anuncio de sus cabezas de cartel Aerosmith, el festival de Santa Coloma de Gramanet (Barcelona) está aprovechando noviembre para abrir la veda de sus confirmaciones a buen ritmo. Entre los nombres a destacar por ahora están los de Abbath (de Immortal), Sodom o los clásicos Exciter. El festival será del 30 de junio al 2 de julio y el abono cuesta 150€ más gastos.

    AEROSMITH
    ABBATH
    AVANTASIA
    ECLIPSE
    ENSIFERUM
    EXCITER
    GLORYHAMMER
    LORDS OF BLACK
    ÑU
    RUNNING WILD
    SARATOGA
    SODOM
    W.A.S.P.


