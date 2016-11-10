Además del anuncio de sus cabezas de cartel Aerosmith, el festival de Santa Coloma de Gramanet (Barcelona) está aprovechando noviembre para abrir la veda de sus confirmaciones a buen ritmo. Entre los nombres a destacar por ahora están los de Abbath (de Immortal), Sodom o los clásicos Exciter. El festival será del 30 de junio al 2 de julio y el abono cuesta 150€ más gastos.
AEROSMITH
ABBATH
AVANTASIA
ECLIPSE
ENSIFERUM
EXCITER
GLORYHAMMER
LORDS OF BLACK
ÑU
RUNNING WILD
SARATOGA
SODOM
W.A.S.P.
-
El Rock Fest BCN 2017 anuncia nuevas confirmaciones
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Music from Another Dimen...
-
71Aerosmith
11 votos
Honkin' On Bobo
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Just Push Play
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Nine Lives
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Get a Grip
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Pump
-
-Aerosmith
0 votos
Permanent Vacation