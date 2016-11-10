post-hardcore / hardcore punk / metalcore
  • Adelanto de While She Sleeps: "Hurricane"

    Publicado hace 2 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Adelanto de While She Sleeps: "Hurricane"
    While She Sleeps han presentado "Hurricane", nuevo single de la banda que formará parte de su nuevo álbum, "You Are We", el cual tiene prevista su publicación el próximo 21 de abril.



