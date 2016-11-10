melodic death metal / viking metal
  • Amon Amarth vuelven en abril junto a Dark Tranquillity y Omnium Gatherum

    Los vikingos Amon Amarth volverán a España el próximo abril en una gira de tres fechas fuera de las típicas paradas nacionales. En esta ocasión la banda actuará en Málaga, Burgos y Zaragoza y lo hará con acompañantes de lujo, Dark Tranquillity y Ominum Gatherum.



