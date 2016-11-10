Amon Amarth vuelven en abril junto a Dark Tranquillity y Omnium Gatherum

-
Amon Amarth vuelven en abril junto a Dark Tranquillity y Omnium GatherumLos vikingos Amon Amarth volverán a España el próximo abril en una gira de tres fechas fuera de las típicas paradas nacionales. En esta ocasión la banda actuará en Málaga, Burgos y Zaragoza y lo hará con acompañantes de lujo, Dark Tranquillity y Ominum Gatherum.
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
79Amon Amarth
3 votos
Jomsviking
-
-Amon Amarth
0 votos
Deceiver of the Gods
-
77Amon Amarth
1 voto
Surtur Rising
-
79Amon Amarth
18 votos
Twilight Of The Thunder God
-
87Amon Amarth
1 voto
With Oden on Our Side
-
85Amon Amarth
1 voto
Fate of Norns
-
98Amon Amarth
1 voto
Versus the World
-
-Amon Amarth
0 votos
The Crusher
-
-Amon Amarth
0 votos
The Avenger
-
100Amon Amarth
1 voto
Once Sent from the Golde...
-
75Amon Amarth
1 voto
Sorrow Throughout the Ni...