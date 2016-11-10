alternative rock / hard rock / post-grunge
 Foo Fighters

    Vídeo de Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters): "Range Rover Bitch"
    El pasado 11 de noviembre vio la luz "Kota", EP debut de Taylor Hawkins, más conocido por ser el batería de Foo Fighters. El ochentero vídeo oficial para su primer single, "Range Rover Bitch" ya está disponible.



