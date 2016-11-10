El pasado 11 de noviembre vio la luz "Kota", EP debut de Taylor Hawkins, más conocido por ser el batería de Foo Fighters. El ochentero vídeo oficial para su primer single, "Range Rover Bitch" ya está disponible.
Vídeo de Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters): "Range Rover Bitch"
