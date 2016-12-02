  • Immolation presentan su nuevo álbum con un adelanto

    Immolation presentan su nuevo álbum con un adelanto
    Los death metaleros Immolation han anunciado los detalles de "Atonement", décimo álbum de los estadounidenses que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 24 de febrero a través de Nuclear Blast. Como adelanto la banda ha hecho público el tema "Destructive Currents".





    Tracklist de "Atonement":
    01. The Distorting Light
    02. When The Jackals Come
    03. Fostering The Divide
    04. Rise The Heretics
    05. Thrown To The Fire
    06. Destructive Currents
    07. Lower
    08. Atonement
    09. Above All
    10. The Power Of Gods
    11. Epiphany
    12. Immolation (regrabada)



