Los death metaleros Immolation han anunciado los detalles de "Atonement", décimo álbum de los estadounidenses que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 24 de febrero a través de Nuclear Blast. Como adelanto la banda ha hecho público el tema "Destructive Currents".
Tracklist de "Atonement":
01. The Distorting Light
02. When The Jackals Come
03. Fostering The Divide
04. Rise The Heretics
05. Thrown To The Fire
06. Destructive Currents
07. Lower
08. Atonement
09. Above All
10. The Power Of Gods
11. Epiphany
12. Immolation (regrabada)
-
Immolation presentan su nuevo álbum con un adelanto
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Atonement
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Kingdom of Conspiracy
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Majesty and Decay
-
80Immolation
8 votos
Shadows In The Light
-
78Immolation
6 votos
Harnessing Ruin
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Unholy Cult
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Close to a World Below
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Failures for Gods
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Here in After
-
-Immolation
0 votos
Dawn of Possession