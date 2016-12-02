  • Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Knife in the Safe Room"

    Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Knife in the Safe Room"
    Darkest Hour han compartido el audio de "Knife in the Safe Room", su nuevo single que formará parte de su noveno álbum, "Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", que tiene prevista su publicación el próximo 10 de marzo.


    "Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", producido por Kurt Ballou, cuenta también con algunos arreglos de guitarra de Kris Norris, que fue miembro de la banda desde 2001 hasta 2008.


