Darkest Hour han compartido el audio de "Knife in the Safe Room", su nuevo single que formará parte de su noveno álbum, "Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", que tiene prevista su publicación el próximo 10 de marzo.
"Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", producido por Kurt Ballou, cuenta también con algunos arreglos de guitarra de Kris Norris, que fue miembro de la banda desde 2001 hasta 2008.
-
Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Knife in the Safe Room"
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
Godless Prophets & the M...
-
75Darkest Hour
1 voto
Darkest Hour
-
72Darkest Hour
11 votos
The Human Romance
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
The Eternal Return
-
79Darkest Hour
1 voto
Deliver Us
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
Undoing Ruin
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
Hidden Hands Of A Sadist...
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
So Sedated, So Secure
-
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
The Mark of the Judas