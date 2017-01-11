Vídeo de Hellyeah: "Love Falls"

heavy metal / groove metal
    Los norteamericanos Hellyeah han hecho público el vídeo oficial para "Love Falls", tema incluido en su último trabajo, "Undeniable", que se publicó el pasado junio.



