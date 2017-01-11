doom metal / jazz fusion / progressive death metal / progressive rock / progressive metal / black metal
 Opeth

  • Opeth publica el vídeo para "Era"

    Publicado hace 36 minutos por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Opeth publica el vídeo para "Era"
    Opeth han presentado el vídeo oficial para "Era", tema incluido en su último álbum "Sorceress", que se puso a la venta el pasado septiembre.



COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Gojira - Magma