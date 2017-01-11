Opeth han presentado el vídeo oficial para "Era", tema incluido en su último álbum "Sorceress", que se puso a la venta el pasado septiembre.
Opeth publica el vídeo para "Era"
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Opeth
0 votos
Sorceress
81Opeth
3 votos
Pale Communion
70Opeth
23 votos
Heritage
90Opeth
1 voto
Watershed
91Opeth
33 votos
Ghost Reveries
100Opeth
1 voto
Damnation
83Opeth
2 votos
Deliverance
88Opeth
2 votos
Blackwater Park
-Opeth
0 votos
Still Life
91Opeth
1 voto
My Arms, Your Hearse
-Opeth
0 votos
Morningrise
80Opeth
1 voto
Orchid