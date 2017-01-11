metalcore / progressive metal / symphonic metal / deathcore / post-hardcore
 Betraying The Martyrs

  • Teaser del nuevo álbum de Betraying The Martyrs

    Publicado hace 1 hora por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Teaser del nuevo álbum de Betraying The Martyrs
    Este próximo viernes 27 de enero se pondrá a la venta "The Resilient", tercer álbum de los franceses Betraying the Martyrs. Como adelanto, su sello Sumerian Records ha publicado fragmentos de todos los temas incluidos en el disco.



