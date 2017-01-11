Este próximo viernes 27 de enero se pondrá a la venta "The Resilient", tercer álbum de los franceses Betraying the Martyrs. Como adelanto, su sello Sumerian Records ha publicado fragmentos de todos los temas incluidos en el disco.
Teaser del nuevo álbum de Betraying The Martyrs
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Betraying The Martyrs
0 votos
The Resilient
81Betraying The Martyrs
2 votos
Phantom
84Betraying The Martyrs
2 votos
Breathe In Life
-Betraying The Martyrs
0 votos
The Hurt The Divine The ...