  • Nuevo álbum de New Found Glory en abril

    Publicado hace 1 hora por Ramón F. L.
    New Found Glory han anunciado la publicación de su noveno álbum de estudio el próximo 28 de abril. El disco llevará por título "Makes Me Sick" y su primer single, "Happy Being Miserable", se podrá escuchar a partir del 16 de febrero.

    Aunque por el momento la banda no ha desvelado más detalles, sí que han hecho pública la portada que ilustrará el disco:

