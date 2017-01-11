New Found Glory han anunciado la publicación de su noveno álbum de estudio el próximo 28 de abril. El disco llevará por título "Makes Me Sick" y su primer single, "Happy Being Miserable", se podrá escuchar a partir del 16 de febrero.
Aunque por el momento la banda no ha desvelado más detalles, sí que han hecho pública la portada que ilustrará el disco:
-
Nuevo álbum de New Found Glory en abril
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
70New Found Glory
1 voto
Resurrection
-
72New Found Glory
5 votos
Radiosurgery
-
73New Found Glory
19 votos
Not Without A Fight
-
-New Found Glory
0 votos
From the Screen to Your ...
-
-New Found Glory
0 votos
Coming Home
-
-New Found Glory
0 votos
Catalyst
-
70New Found Glory
1 voto
Sticks And Stones
-
97New Found Glory
1 voto
New Found Glory
-
98New Found Glory
1 voto
From the Screen to Your ...
-
98New Found Glory
1 voto
Nothing Gold Can Stay