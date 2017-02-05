Darkest Hour han compartido "Those Who Survived", tema que estará incluido en su próximo álbum, "Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 10 de marzo
Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Those Who Survived"
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
Godless Prophets & the M...
78Darkest Hour
2 votos
Darkest Hour
72Darkest Hour
11 votos
The Human Romance
67Darkest Hour
1 voto
The Eternal Return
79Darkest Hour
1 voto
Deliver Us
70Darkest Hour
1 voto
Undoing Ruin
70Darkest Hour
1 voto
Hidden Hands Of A Sadist...
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
So Sedated, So Secure
-Darkest Hour
0 votos
The Mark of the Judas