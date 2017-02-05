  • Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Those Who Survived"

    Adelanto de Darkest Hour: "Those Who Survived"
    Darkest Hour han compartido "Those Who Survived", tema que estará incluido en su próximo álbum, "Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora", que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 10 de marzo

