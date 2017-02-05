New Found Glory han lanzado el vídeo 'Happy Being Miserable', primer single de su nuevo disco "Makes Me Sick". Su noveno álbum será editado el 28 de abril a través de Hopeless Records. La banda de Florida iniciará el mes que viene una gira por Estados Unidos para celebrar su 20 aniversario en la que interpretarán varios de sus discos íntegramente.
New Found Glory regresan con nuevo vídeo
