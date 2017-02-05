Papa Roach han publicado el audio de su nuevo single, "Help", primer adelanto que la banda ofrece de su nuevo trabajo del que, por el momento, no se conoce ningún otro detalle.
Nuevo single de Papa Roach: "Help"
DISCOGRAFÍA
80Papa Roach
2 votos
F.E.A.R.
73Papa Roach
7 votos
The Connection
56Papa Roach
4 votos
Time For Annihilation
80Papa Roach
2 votos
Metamorphosis
87Papa Roach
2 votos
The Paramour Sessions
89Papa Roach
2 votos
Getting Away With Murder
65Papa Roach
74 votos
Lovehatetragedy
90Papa Roach
3 votos
Infest
80Papa Roach
1 voto
Old Friends From Young Y...