alternative rock / hard rock / alternative metal / rap metal / nu metal
 Papa Roach

  • Nuevo single de Papa Roach: "Help"

    Publicado hace 5 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Nuevo single de Papa Roach: "Help"
    Papa Roach han publicado el audio de su nuevo single, "Help", primer adelanto que la banda ofrece de su nuevo trabajo del que, por el momento, no se conoce ningún otro detalle.



COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Gojira - Magma