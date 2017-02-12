Nuevo single de Biters: 'Stone Cold Love'

alternative rock / hard rock / garage rock / blues rock / power pop / glam rock
    Los rockeros de Atlanta Biters han lanzado el tema 'Stone Cold Love', como primer single de su nuevo disco "The Future Ain't What It Used To Be". El álbum se publicará el 19 de mayo a través de Earache Records. "He querido volver a la razón por la que empecé este grupo en 2010; mi amor por el glam rock de principios de los 70, el power pop y esos estribillos pegadizos", ha declarado su vocalista Tuk sobre el nuevo trabajo.



