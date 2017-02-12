Los rockeros de Atlanta Biters han lanzado el tema 'Stone Cold Love', como primer single de su nuevo disco "The Future Ain't What It Used To Be". El álbum se publicará el 19 de mayo a través de Earache Records. "He querido volver a la razón por la que empecé este grupo en 2010; mi amor por el glam rock de principios de los 70, el power pop y esos estribillos pegadizos", ha declarado su vocalista Tuk sobre el nuevo trabajo.
-
Nuevo single de Biters: 'Stone Cold Love'
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Biters
0 votos
The Future Ain't What It...
-
-Biters
0 votos
Electric Blood
-
-Biters
0 votos
Last of a Dying Breed
-
77Biters
1 voto
It's All Chewed Up OK?
-
-Biters
0 votos
All Chewed Up
-
-Biters
0 votos
It's Ok to Like Biters
-
-Biters
0 votos
Biters