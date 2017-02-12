post-hardcore / hardcore punk / metalcore
  • Nuevo tema de While She Sleeps con Oli Sykes

    While She Sleeps han compartido un tema nuevo titulado 'Silence Speaks' en el que colabora Oli Sykes de Bring Me The Horizon. La canción forma parte de "You Are We", el tercer álbum del grupo británico que se publicará el 21 de abril.



