All Time Low anuncian nuevo disco para junio

All Time Low anuncian nuevo disco para junioAll Time Low han anunciado la publicación de su nuevo disco "Last Young Renegade" para el próximo 2 de junio. Será su primer álbum con el sello Fueled By Ramen y contendrá 10 temas. Uno de ellos, 'Ground Control', cuenta con la colaboración de Tegan & Sara. Como primer avance han lanzado el vídeo de 'Dirty Laundry'.
DISCOGRAFÍA
-All Time Low
0 votos
Future Hearts
-All Time Low
0 votos
Don't Panic
36All Time Low
2 votos
Dirty work
43All Time Low
3 votos
Nothing Personal
57All Time Low
7 votos
So Wrong, It's Right
-All Time Low
0 votos
The Party Scene