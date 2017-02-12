pop punk / power pop / pop rock
 All Time Low

  • All Time Low anuncian nuevo disco para junio

    Publicado hace 5 horas por RockZone
    0 Comentarios
    All Time Low anuncian nuevo disco para junio
    All Time Low han anunciado la publicación de su nuevo disco "Last Young Renegade" para el próximo 2 de junio. Será su primer álbum con el sello Fueled By Ramen y contendrá 10 temas. Uno de ellos, 'Ground Control', cuenta con la colaboración de Tegan & Sara. Como primer avance han lanzado el vídeo de 'Dirty Laundry'.




COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Gojira - Magma