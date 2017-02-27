The Amity Affliction han hecho público el vídeo oficial para "Fight My Regret", tema incluido en su último álbum, "This Could Be Heartbreak", publicado el pasado agosto a través de Roadrunner Records.
Vídeo de The Amity Affliction: "Fight My Regret"
