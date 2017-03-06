progressive metal / sludge metal / stoner metal / groove metal / hard rock / heavy metal
 Mastodon

  • Nuevo vídeo de Mastodon: 'Show Yourself'

    Publicado hace 2 horas por RockZone
    A dos semanas del lanzamiento de su nuevo disco "Emperor Of Sand", Mastodon han publicado el vídeo de 'Show Yourself'. Dirigido por Robert Schober, con quien ya trabajaran en el vídeo de 'Curl Of The Burl', el clip tiene un claro componente cómico. Os recordamos que la banda de Atlanta estará este verano actuando en el Download Festival de Madrid y en el Resurrection Fest.



