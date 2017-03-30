At The Drive-In han estrenado el vídeo oficial para "Hostage Stamps", realizado íntegramente en stop-motion. El tema formará parte de "In·ter a·li·a", el esperado regreso de la banda que tiene prevista su publicación el próximo 5 de mayo a través de Rise Records.
-
Vídeo de At The Drive-In: "Hostage Stamps"
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-At The Drive-In
0 votos
In·ter a·li·a
-
85At The Drive-In
134 votos
Relationship of Command
-
-At The Drive-In
0 votos
In/Casino/Out
-
80At The Drive-In
1 voto
Acrobatic Tenement