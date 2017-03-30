Tracklist y vídeo unboxing "The Bipolar Sessions Vol. 4" con Hamlet

Tracklist:
1- Alien Roots - 'Try Honesty' (Billy Talent)
2- Ànteros - 'Wires' (Red Fang)
3- Captains Of Sea And War - 'Winter Bane' (Abbath)
4- Close To The Sky - 'Numb' (Linkin Park)
5- Owl Captain - 'Jesus Christ' (Brand New)
6- Against The Waves - 'Summer Romance (Anti-Gravity Love Song)' - Incubus
7- Silhouet - 'Animal Style' (Biffy Clyro)
8- Tao Te Kin - 'Whipping' (Pearl Jam)
9- Virgen - 'Los Lobos' (La M.O.D.A.)
10- The Wax - 'It's On' (Korn)
11- Narco - 'Autosuficiencia' (Parálisis Permanente)
12- Los Vinagres - 'Love Buzz' (Nirvana)
13 - Violent Eve - 'Imperium' (Machine Head)