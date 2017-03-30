thrash metal / alternative metal / groove metal / nu metal
 Hamlet

    Tracklist y vídeo unboxing "The Bipolar Sessions Vol. 4" con Hamlet
    El próximo 22 de abril, con motivo del Record Store Day, RockZone publicará el cuarto volumen en vinilo de "The Bipolar Sessions". Hamlet nos descubren su contenido en un vídeo y también te ofrecemos el tracklist completo de las versiones grabadas por los 13 grupos participantes.

    Tracklist:

    1- Alien Roots - 'Try Honesty' (Billy Talent)
    2- Ànteros - 'Wires' (Red Fang)
    3- Captains Of Sea And War - 'Winter Bane' (Abbath)
    4- Close To The Sky - 'Numb' (Linkin Park)
    5- Owl Captain - 'Jesus Christ' (Brand New)
    6- Against The Waves - 'Summer Romance (Anti-Gravity Love Song)' - Incubus
    7- Silhouet - 'Animal Style' (Biffy Clyro)
    8- Tao Te Kin - 'Whipping' (Pearl Jam)
    9- Virgen - 'Los Lobos' (La M.O.D.A.)
    10- The Wax - 'It's On' (Korn)
    11- Narco - 'Autosuficiencia' (Parálisis Permanente)
    12- Los Vinagres - 'Love Buzz' (Nirvana)
    13 - Violent Eve - 'Imperium' (Machine Head)


     



