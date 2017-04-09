  • Nuevo álbum de Suffocation en junio

    Nuevo álbum de Suffocation en junio
    La banda norteamericana de technical death metal Suffocation han anunciado los detalles de "...Of The Dark Light", su octavo álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 9 de junio a través de Nuclear Blast.

    Éste será el primer álbum de la banda con la participación del guitarrista Charlie Errigo (ex-Pyrexia) y el batería Eric Morotti (Killitorous, Blind Witness).



    Tracklist de "...Of The Dark Light":

    01. Clarity Through Deprivation
    02. The Warmth Within The Dark
    03. Your Last Breaths
    04. Return To The Abyss
    05. The Violation
    06. Of The Dark Light
    07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
    08. Caught Between Two Worlds
    09. Epitaph Of The Credulous


