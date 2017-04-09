Nuevo álbum de Suffocation en junio

La banda norteamericana de technical death metal Suffocation han anunciado los detalles de "...Of The Dark Light", su octavo álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 9 de junio a través de Nuclear Blast.
Éste será el primer álbum de la banda con la participación del guitarrista Charlie Errigo (ex-Pyrexia) y el batería Eric Morotti (Killitorous, Blind Witness).
Tracklist de "...Of The Dark Light":
01. Clarity Through Deprivation
02. The Warmth Within The Dark
03. Your Last Breaths
04. Return To The Abyss
05. The Violation
06. Of The Dark Light
07. Some Things Should Be Left Alone
08. Caught Between Two Worlds
09. Epitaph Of The Credulous
