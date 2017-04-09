Paramore han lanzado el vídeo de 'Hard Times' como avance de su esperado quinto disco. Éste llevará por título "After Laughter" y será publicado el 12 de mayo por el sello Fueled By Ramen. El álbum marca el retorno del batería Zac Farro a la banda y ha sido producido por Justin Meldal-Johnsen en Nashville.
Track list:
1. 'Hard Times'
2. 'Rose-Colored Boy'
3. 'Told You So'
4. 'Forgiveness'
5. 'Fake Happy'
6. '26'
7. 'Pool'
8. 'Grudges'
9. 'Caught In The Middle'
10. 'Idle Worship'
11. 'No Friend'
12. 'Tell Me How'
-
Paramore anuncian nuevo disco con el vídeo de 'Hard Times'
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Paramore
0 votos
After Laughter
-
73Paramore
21 votos
Paramore
-
83Paramore
19 votos
Brand New Eyes
-
91Paramore
7 votos
Riot!
-
90Paramore
8 votos
All We Know Is Falling