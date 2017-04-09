alternative rock / pop punk / power pop / emo / pop rock
 Paramore

  • Paramore anuncian nuevo disco con el vídeo de 'Hard Times'

    Paramore anuncian nuevo disco con el vídeo de 'Hard Times'
    Paramore han lanzado el vídeo de 'Hard Times' como avance de su esperado quinto disco. Éste llevará por título "After Laughter" y será publicado el 12 de mayo por el sello Fueled By Ramen. El álbum marca el retorno del batería Zac Farro a la banda y ha sido producido por Justin Meldal-Johnsen en Nashville.


    Track list:

    1. 'Hard Times'
    2. 'Rose-Colored Boy'
    3. 'Told You So'
    4. 'Forgiveness'
    5. 'Fake Happy'
    6. '26'
    7. 'Pool'
    8. 'Grudges'
    9. 'Caught In The Middle'
    10. 'Idle Worship'
    11. 'No Friend'
    12. 'Tell Me How'



