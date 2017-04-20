thrash metal / hardcore punk
  • Municipal Waste anuncia nuevo álbum con un adelanto

    Publicado hace 9 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Municipal Waste han anunciado "Slime And Punishment" como título para su sexto álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 23 de junio a través de Nuclear Blast. Como adelanto, la banda ha publicado el tema 'Amateur Sketch' que puedes escuchar a continuación.




    Tracklist de "Slime And Punishment":

    01. Breathe Grease”
    02. Enjoy The Night
    03. Dingy Situations
    04. Shrednecks
    05. Poison The Preacher
    06. Bourbon Discipline
    07. Parole Violators
    08. Slime and Punishment
    09. Amateur Sketch
    10. Excessive Celebration
    11. Low Tolerance
    12. Under The Waste Command
    13. Death Proof
    14. Think Fast


