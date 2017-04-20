Municipal Waste anuncia nuevo álbum con un adelanto

Municipal Waste han anunciado "Slime And Punishment" como título para su sexto álbum de estudio que verá la luz el próximo 23 de junio a través de Nuclear Blast. Como adelanto, la banda ha publicado el tema 'Amateur Sketch' que puedes escuchar a continuación.
Tracklist de "Slime And Punishment":
01. Breathe Grease”
02. Enjoy The Night
03. Dingy Situations
04. Shrednecks
05. Poison The Preacher
06. Bourbon Discipline
07. Parole Violators
08. Slime and Punishment
09. Amateur Sketch
10. Excessive Celebration
11. Low Tolerance
12. Under The Waste Command
13. Death Proof
14. Think Fast
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Municipal Waste
0 votos
Slime And Punishment
72Municipal Waste
1 voto
The Fatal Feast
75Municipal Waste
1 voto
Massive Aggressive
76Municipal Waste
2 votos
The Art Of Partying
83Municipal Waste
1 voto
Hazardous Mutation
66Municipal Waste
1 voto
Waste 'Em All