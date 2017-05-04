alternative rock / hard rock / alternative metal / rap metal / nu metal
 Papa Roach

  • Papa Roach adelanta nuevo tema de "Crooked Teeth"

    Publicado hace 9 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Papa Roach adelanta nuevo tema de "Crooked Teeth"
    Papa Roach publicará "Crooked Teeth", su noveno álbum de estudio, el próximo 19 de mayo. Tras el reciente adelanto con vídeo del tema 'Help', ahora la banda ha desvelado el tema 'None Of The Above' que puedes escuchar a continuación.



    Foto: Bryson Roatch


COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Leyendas del Rock
Stone Sour - Hydrograd