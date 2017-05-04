Papa Roach publicará "Crooked Teeth", su noveno álbum de estudio, el próximo 19 de mayo. Tras el reciente adelanto con vídeo del tema 'Help', ahora la banda ha desvelado el tema 'None Of The Above' que puedes escuchar a continuación.
Foto: Bryson Roatch
-
Papa Roach adelanta nuevo tema de "Crooked Teeth"
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Papa Roach
0 votos
Crooked Teeth
-
80Papa Roach
2 votos
F.E.A.R.
-
73Papa Roach
7 votos
The Connection
-
56Papa Roach
4 votos
Time For Annihilation
-
80Papa Roach
2 votos
Metamorphosis
-
87Papa Roach
2 votos
The Paramour Sessions
-
89Papa Roach
2 votos
Getting Away With Murder
-
65Papa Roach
74 votos
Lovehatetragedy
-
90Papa Roach
3 votos
Infest
-
80Papa Roach
1 voto
Old Friends From Young Y...