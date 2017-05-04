rock / blues rock / psychedelic rock / rock and roll / reggae / funk rock
    The Rolling Stones vuelven a Barcelona
    La promotora Doctor Music ha anunciado un concierto de The Rolling Stones en Barcelona. La legendaria banda británica actuará el 27 de septiembre en el Estadi Olímpic presentando su último disco "Blue & Lonesome" publicado en diciembre 2016. El concierto se enmarca dentro de una gira europea bautizada como No Filter, que se iniciará el 9 de septiembre en Hamburgo y terminará el 22 de octubre en París. De momento no hay previstos más conciertos en España. Las entradas se pondrán a la venta el 16 de mayo.




