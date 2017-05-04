La promotora Doctor Music ha anunciado un concierto de The Rolling Stones en Barcelona. La legendaria banda británica actuará el 27 de septiembre en el Estadi Olímpic presentando su último disco "Blue & Lonesome" publicado en diciembre 2016. El concierto se enmarca dentro de una gira europea bautizada como No Filter, que se iniciará el 9 de septiembre en Hamburgo y terminará el 22 de octubre en París. De momento no hay previstos más conciertos en España. Las entradas se pondrán a la venta el 16 de mayo.
-
The Rolling Stones vuelven a Barcelona
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Grrr!
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
A Bigger Bang
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Bridges to Babylon
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Voodoo Lounge
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Steel Wheels
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Dirty Work
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Undercover
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Tattoo You
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Emotional Rescue
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Some Girls
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Black and Blue
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
It's Only Rock 'n Roll
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Goats Head Soup
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Exile on Main St.
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Sticky Fingers
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Let It Bleed
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Beggars Banquet
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Their Satanic Majestic R...
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Between the Buttons
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Aftermath (US Version)
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Aftermath
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
December's Children (And...
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
Out of Our Heads
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
The Rolling Stones, Now!
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
The Rolling Stones No. 2
-
-The Rolling Stones
0 votos
The Rolling Stones