  • Integrity presentan nuevo disco con 'I Am The Spell'

    Publicado hace 12 horas por RockZone
    0 Comentarios
    Integrity han lanzado el tema 'I Am The Spell' como primer avance de su nuevo disco. Su duodécimo trabajo llevará por título "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume" y se publicará el 14 de julio a través de Relapse Records. La banda de Cleveland estará girando este junio por Europa, aunque no tiene fechas confirmadas en España.



