Nuevo Route Resurrection con Our Last Night

Nuevo Route Resurrection con Our Last NightOur Last Night, Blessthefall y The Color Morale ofrecerán tres conciertos en España como parte de una nueva gira Route Resurrection. Las tres bandas actuarán el 18 de octubre en Barcelona (Razzmatazz 2), el 19 en Madrid (sala Changó) y el 20 en Vitoria (Jimmy Jazz). Our Last Night presentarán su nuevo EP "Selective Hearing" que verá la luz el 9 de junio. Las entradas ya están a la web del Resurrection Fest.
