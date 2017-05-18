Foo Fighters vuelven con nuevo single y vídeo: 'Run'

alternative rock / hard rock / post-grunge
    Foo Fighters han lanzado un nuevo tema titulado 'Run' acompañado de un cómico vídeo dirigido por el propio Dave Grohl. Se trata de su primer lanzamiento desde el EP "Saint Cecilia" en 2015, pero de momento no hay anunciada fecha de publicación para un nuevo álbum. Os recordamos que la banda actuará el 6 de julio en el Mad Cool Festival en Madrid.



