Foo Fighters han lanzado un nuevo tema titulado 'Run' acompañado de un cómico vídeo dirigido por el propio Dave Grohl. Se trata de su primer lanzamiento desde el EP "Saint Cecilia" en 2015, pero de momento no hay anunciada fecha de publicación para un nuevo álbum. Os recordamos que la banda actuará el 6 de julio en el Mad Cool Festival en Madrid.
-
Foo Fighters vuelven con nuevo single y vídeo: 'Run'
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
45Foo Fighters
1 voto
Saint Cecilia EP
-
-Foo Fighters
0 votos
Sonic Highways
-
85Foo Fighters
39 votos
Wasting Light
-
79Foo Fighters
3 votos
Echoes, Silence, Patienc...
-
70Foo Fighters
2 votos
In Your Honor
-
77Foo Fighters
57 votos
One by One
-
72Foo Fighters
2 votos
There Is Nothing Left to...
-
88Foo Fighters
3 votos
The Colour and the Shape
-
78Foo Fighters
2 votos
Foo Fighters