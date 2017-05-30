hard rock / power pop / garage rock / rock
 Imperial State Electric

  • Imperial State Electric anuncian nueva gira por España

    Publicado hace 13 horas por Vicente Madrigal
    0 Comentarios
    Imperial State Electric anuncian nueva gira por España
    Casi como cada año, los Imperial State Electric vuelven a la península con un buen puñado de fechas para satisfacer a las mentes más rockeras y al que se ponga por delante. El grupo de "Nicke" Andersson estará en España desde finales de agosto en un total de once fechas, empezando en A Coruña el 26 de agosto y terminando en Zaragoza el 9 de septiembre.



