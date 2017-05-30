Casi como cada año, los Imperial State Electric vuelven a la península con un buen puñado de fechas para satisfacer a las mentes más rockeras y al que se ponga por delante. El grupo de "Nicke" Andersson estará en España desde finales de agosto en un total de once fechas, empezando en A Coruña el 26 de agosto y terminando en Zaragoza el 9 de septiembre.
Imperial State Electric anuncian nueva gira por España
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Imperial State Electric
0 votos
All Through The Night
-Imperial State Electric
0 votos
Honk Machine
-Imperial State Electric
0 votos
Eyes
50Imperial State Electric
1 voto
Reptile Brain Music
76Imperial State Electric
5 votos
Pop War
-Imperial State Electric
0 votos
In Concert!
84Imperial State Electric
1 voto
Imperial State Electric