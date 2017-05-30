  • Testament + Annihilator + Death Angel en Madrid

    Testament + Annihilator + Death Angel en Madrid
    Madness Live ha anunciado una única fecha española en diciembre dentro de la gira de Testament para la presentación de su último álbum "Brotherhood of the Snake". Los veteranos thrashmetaleros vendrán acompañados de sus contemporáneos Annihilator (que ya tienen listo su decimosexto álbum estudio) y los también norteamericanos Death Angel.

    Lunes 4 de Diciembre, 19:00 hrs.
    Sala La Riviera (Madrid)
    Anticipada: 30€ / Taquilla: 35€

    Venta de Entradas: Escridiscos, Fnac, Carrefour, puntos de la red Ticketmaster.es y en el teléfono 902 150 025



