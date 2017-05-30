Madness Live ha anunciado una única fecha española en diciembre dentro de la gira de Testament para la presentación de su último álbum "Brotherhood of the Snake". Los veteranos thrashmetaleros vendrán acompañados de sus contemporáneos Annihilator (que ya tienen listo su decimosexto álbum estudio) y los también norteamericanos Death Angel.
Lunes 4 de Diciembre, 19:00 hrs.
Sala La Riviera (Madrid)
Anticipada: 30€ / Taquilla: 35€
Venta de Entradas: Escridiscos, Fnac, Carrefour, puntos de la red Ticketmaster.es y en el teléfono 902 150 025
Testament + Annihilator + Death Angel en Madrid
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
90Testament
2 votos
The Brotherhood of the S...
-
68Testament
3 votos
The Dark Roots Of Earth
-
76Testament
1 voto
The Formation Of Damnation
-
90Testament
1 voto
The Gathering
-
-Testament
0 votos
Demonic
-
-Testament
0 votos
Low
-
-Testament
0 votos
The Ritual
-
-Testament
0 votos
Souls of Black
-
-Testament
0 votos
Practice What You Preach
-
-Testament
0 votos
The New Order
-
-Testament
0 votos
The Legacy