  • Volbeat publican vídeo animado para "Black Rose"

    Publicado hace 7 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Volbeat publican vídeo animado para "Black Rose"
    Los daneses Volbeat han desvelado el vídeo oficial de animación para "Black Rose", tema incluido en su último álbum, "Seal The Deal & Lets Boogie", y que incluye la colaboración de Danko Jones.




