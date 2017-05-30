Los daneses Volbeat han desvelado el vídeo oficial de animación para "Black Rose", tema incluido en su último álbum, "Seal The Deal & Lets Boogie", y que incluye la colaboración de Danko Jones.
-
Volbeat publican vídeo animado para "Black Rose"
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
64Volbeat
2 votos
Seal The Deal & Let's Bo...
-
66Volbeat
2 votos
Outlaw Gentlemen and Sha...
-
85Volbeat
2 votos
Beyond Hell/Above Heaven
-
75Volbeat
2 votos
Guitar Gangsters & Cadil...
-
95Volbeat
1 voto
Rock The Rebel/Metal The...
-
90Volbeat
1 voto
The Strength/The Sound/T...