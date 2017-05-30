melodic death metal / alternative metal / heavy metal / melodic metal
 In Flames

  • Nuevo vídeo de In Flames: "Save Me"

    Publicado hace 5 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Nuevo vídeo de In Flames: "Save Me"
    In Flames han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Save Me", tema extraido de su último álbum, "Battles", disponible desde el pasado noviembre vía Nuclear Blast.



