Vídeo adelanto de Integrity

    Publicado hace 1 minuto
    Integrity han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame", tema que estará incluido en "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume", su duodécimo álbum que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 14 de julio a través de Relapse Records.




