Integrity han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame", tema que estará incluido en "Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume", su duodécimo álbum que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 14 de julio a través de Relapse Records.
-
Vídeo adelanto de Integrity
COMENTARIOS
Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario
Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta o regístrate
Publicidad
DISCOGRAFÍA
-
-Integrity
0 votos
Howling, For The Nightma...
-
-Integrity
0 votos
Burning Flesh Children t...
-
-Integrity
0 votos
Suicide Black Snake
-
-Integrity
0 votos
Black Heksen Rise