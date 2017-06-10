Stray From The Path han anunciado las fechas de su próxima gira europea entre las que han confirmado tres citas en salas españolas para el próximo mes de noviembre. La banda presentará en esta gira su nuevo disco, el cual ya ha sido grabado pero del que todavía no se conocen más detalles.
Las fecha anunciadas son las siguientes:
02/11 - Razzmataz 3, Barcelona
03/11 - Sala Nazca, Madrid
04/11 - Sala Sir Laurens, Oviedo (Festival Wolfest)
Gira española de Stray From The Path en noviembre
DISCOGRAFÍA
-Stray From The Path
0 votos
Subliminal Criminals
70Stray From The Path
6 votos
Anonymous
81Stray From The Path
3 votos
Rising Sun
100Stray From The Path
1 voto
Make Your Own History
-Stray From The Path
0 votos
Villains
-Stray From The Path
0 votos
Our Oceania
-Stray From The Path
0 votos
Audio Prozac
-Stray From The Path
0 votos
People Over Profit