hardcore punk / metalcore
 Stray From The Path

  • Gira española de Stray From The Path en noviembre

    Publicado hace 11 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Gira española de Stray From The Path en noviembre
    Stray From The Path han anunciado las fechas de su próxima gira europea entre las que han confirmado tres citas en salas españolas para el próximo mes de noviembre. La banda presentará en esta gira su nuevo disco, el cual ya ha sido grabado pero del que todavía no se conocen más detalles.

    Las fecha anunciadas son las siguientes:

    02/11 - Razzmataz 3, Barcelona
    03/11 - Sala Nazca, Madrid
    04/11 - Sala Sir Laurens, Oviedo (Festival Wolfest)


COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Leyendas del Rock
Stone Sour - Hydrograd