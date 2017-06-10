  • Nuevo vídeo de The Devil Wears Prada: "Worldwide"

    Publicado hace 13 horas por Ramón F. L.
    0 Comentarios
    Nuevo vídeo de The Devil Wears Prada: "Worldwide"
    The Devil Wears Prada han publicado el vídeo oficial para "Worldwide", tema incluido en su sexto álbum, "Transit Blues", disponible desde el pasado octubre.



COMENTARIOS



Debes estar registrado para poder publicar un comentario


Entra en tu cuenta Z-Z, en tu cuenta Entra en Zona-Zero con tu cuenta de Facebook o regístrate




Haz click en
la portada para
leer la revista
de este mes.




Descárgate la App de Rockzone
Publicidad

DISCOGRAFÍA

Leyendas del Rock
Stone Sour - Hydrograd