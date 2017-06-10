Tommy Victor y sus Prong publicarán el próximo 28 de julio su decimosegundo álbum al que titularán "Zero Days". Como adelanto la banda ha publicado en Spotify el adelanto "However It May End".
Nuevo adelanto de Prong: "However It May End"
