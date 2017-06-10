thrash metal / hardcore punk / industrial rock / groove metal / heavy metal / industrial metal
 Prong

  • Nuevo adelanto de Prong: "However It May End"

    Publicado hace 10 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Tommy Victor y sus Prong publicarán el próximo 28 de julio su decimosegundo álbum al que titularán "Zero Days". Como adelanto la banda ha publicado en Spotify el adelanto "However It May End".



