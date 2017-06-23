post-hardcore / hardcore punk / emo / pop punk
 Silverstein

  • Nuevo adelanto de Silverstein 'Whiplash'

    Publicado hace 2 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Nuevo adelanto de Silverstein 'Whiplash'
    Silverstein han publicado el audio de "Whiplash", otro adelanto de su noveno álbum de estudio, "Dead Reflection", que verá la luz el próximo 14 de julio a través de Rise Records.



    Tracklist de "Dead Reflection":
    01. Last Looks
    02. Retrograde
    03. Lost Positives
    04. Ghost
    05. Aquamarine
    06. Mirror Box
    07. Demons
    08. The Afterglow
    09. Cut and Run
    10. Secret’s Safe
    11. Whiplash
    12. Wake Up

    Los canadienses ya han desvelado varios adelantos de "Dead Reflection", entre ellos los vídeos de "Ghost" y "Retrograde"




