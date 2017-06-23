Silverstein han publicado el audio de "Whiplash", otro adelanto de su noveno álbum de estudio, "Dead Reflection", que verá la luz el próximo 14 de julio a través de Rise Records.
Tracklist de "Dead Reflection":
01. Last Looks
02. Retrograde
03. Lost Positives
04. Ghost
05. Aquamarine
06. Mirror Box
07. Demons
08. The Afterglow
09. Cut and Run
10. Secret’s Safe
11. Whiplash
12. Wake Up
Los canadienses ya han desvelado varios adelantos de "Dead Reflection", entre ellos los vídeos de "Ghost" y "Retrograde"
-
Nuevo adelanto de Silverstein 'Whiplash'
