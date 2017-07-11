extreme metal / black metal / gothic metal
 Cradle of Filth

  • Cradle Of Filth estrena vídeo: 'Heartbreak And Séance'

    Publicado hace 8 horas por Ramón F. L.
    Cradle Of Filth estrena vídeo: 'Heartbreak And Séance'
    Cradle Of Filth han estrenado el vídeo oficial para 'Heartbreak And Séance', primer single extraído de su duodécimo álbum, "Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay", que verá la luz el próximo 22 de septiembre a través de Nuclear Blast.



